SGS has secured a new three-year contract to implement Tanzania’s pre-shipment verification of conformity (PVoC) programme, effective March 1, 2025. The contract was awarded by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to ensure all regulated imports meet national quality, health and environmental standards before entering the country. SGS will provide document verification, physical inspections and laboratory testing to assess product conformity.

The PVoC programme, first implemented in 2012, mandates that all regulated goods be inspected and certified in the country of origin. A Certificate of Conformity (CoC) is required for customs clearance in Tanzania. The TBS recently announced that from May 7, 2025, shipments without a CoC will face a 15% penalty based on their cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value.

Products covered under the PVoC programme include toys, electronics, automotive components, chemicals, household goods, food, agricultural items and selected safety equipment. Exporters can obtain certification through three routes depending on the product type and compliance history: unregistered product inspection (Route A), registered product fast-track (Route B), or licenced manufacturer audit (Route C).

SGS operates more than 2,500 laboratories and facilities across 115 countries.