Short-term rates on the main trade lane from China to the U.S. West Coast fell below the benchmark freight rate for long-term contracts in early June, according to the latest update from Xeneta.

"Everyone eyeing the US West Coast these days seems to focus on the labour negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employer group. The current ILWU-PMA contract between 22,000 port workers and employers expires on July 1."

Terminal automation (more or less of it) is the central pain point to resolve this time around, the report said. 'Beyond that, record throughput at terminals and record freight rates for ocean shipping has long been the main challenge."

Since end-June 2021, short-term rates have climbed 46.5 percent from $5,304/FEU to $7,768. During the same period, long-term rates have zoomed 160 percent, from $3,070 to $7,981 by end-June 2022, the report said.