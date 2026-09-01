SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated next-generation B2B, airport-to-airport express middle-mile cargo airline, has announced the expansion of its African freighter network with the addition of two key destinations: Port Harcourt, Nigeria (PHC), served via Port Harcourt International Airport, and Hargeisa, Somaliland (HGA), served via Egal International Airport.

The new additions extend SolitAir’s footprint across Africa to 20 destinations in 16 countries, reinforcing the carrier’s position as a crucial trade bridge connecting the Gulf region with rapidly growing, historically underserved African commercial markets. Globally, the carrier's network now encompasses more than 60 destinations across 35 countries throughout Asia, Africa, and Europe.

As part of this expansion, SolitAir recently completed a specialised cargo operation to Port Harcourt. Operating as a one-off service tailored to immediate customer requirements, the flight carried 20 tonnes of general cargo utilising the carrier's standard Boeing 737-800BCF freighter. The multi-leg operational routing for the flight spanned DWC – NBO – PHC – NBO – KWI – DWC, seamlessly leveraging SolitAir’s primary East African hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi (NBO). While this initial DWC–PHC flight was conducted as a one-off operation, SolitAir emphasised that service frequencies can be regularly scheduled and scaled up to match ongoing market demand.

The strategic choice of destinations reflects core industrial and regional trade requirements. Port Harcourt International Airport sits at the heart of Nigeria’s oil and gas economy, ranking among the nation's busiest cargo gateways. Meanwhile, Egal International Airport in Hargeisa anchors a dynamic commercial region whose exports, ranging from livestock to time-sensitive agricultural goods, depend heavily on reliable express freighter capacity.

“Nigeria and Somaliland are important additions to our African network, giving us an opportunity to strengthen connections between the Gulf and these markets. As we continue to expand, we’re focused on identifying destinations where there is clear demand for reliable air cargo services and where we can add value to existing trade flows,” said Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir.

“These routes were built around real customer demand. Port Harcourt and Hargeisa are good examples of how we’re developing the network – by looking at where our partners need to move cargo and building connections that support those trade flows,” he added.

The addition of Port Harcourt further enhances SolitAir’s expanding footprint in West Africa. The carrier has already established a strong operational foundation in the region, serving vital destinations including Conakry (CKY), Accra (ACC), and Port Harcourt (PHC). Looking ahead, SolitAir plans to deepen its commercial reach across West Africa with planned service expansions into Lagos (LOS), Nigeria, and Freetown (FNA), Sierra Leone.

Operating out of its state-of-the-art hub at Dubai World Central (DWC), Al Maktoum International Airport, operational since October 2024, SolitAir currently operates a fleet of seven Boeing 737-800BCF freighters, each offering a payload capacity of 20 tonnes. To support rising demand along vital international trade corridors, the airline targets expanding its fleet to 20 freighter aircraft by the end of 2027.

SolitAir maintains robust international regulatory approvals to support its operations, holding a UAE GCAA Air Operator's Certificate, EASA Third Country Operator authorisation, ACC3 designation granted by the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority, and UK CAA Third Country Operator certification. With these credentials, the carrier remains well-positioned to drive middle-mile express air freight across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

This article was first published on The STAT Trade Times