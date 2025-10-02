Dubai-based cargo airline SolitAir has completed its first year of operations, rapidly expanding to nearly 30 routes across the Global South, including major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Launched a year ago with its inaugural flight to Riyadh, the airline has grown into a trusted partner for scheduled, charter and bespoke cargo services connecting fast-emerging economies.

In just 12 months, SolitAir has built a strong logistics network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, offering efficient and reliable cargo solutions. Its route portfolio covers high-demand destinations including Istanbul, Baghdad, Hong Kong, Urumqi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Beirut, Dhaka, Karachi and Lahore. In Africa, it has launched services to cities such as Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Eldoret, Nairobi, Benghazi, Johannesburg, Lusaka and Harare, boosting regional trade and air freight accessibility.

SolitAir’s rapid growth is supported by the addition of two Boeing 737-800 freighters, increasing its operational fleet to seven aircraft. The airline plans to expand its fleet to 20 freighters by 2027, aiming to connect more than 50 cities in its first operational phase. The fleet is optimised for reliability and safe transport of specialised cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce goods and hazardous materials.

Operating from its 220,000-square-foot logistics hub at Dubai World Central, SolitAir is set to strengthen capacity on high-demand routes and deepen its network across Africa, South Asia and Central Asia. Founder and CEO Hamdi Osman said the airline’s growth reflects the trust of its clients and partners and its commitment to becoming a key logistics link for regional supply chains.