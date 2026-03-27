South Africa has officially marked a historic milestone in its agricultural expansion as the first shipment of homegrown table grapes arrived in the Philippines. This inaugural delivery follows the granting of market access in 2025, signifying the culmination of years of sustained technical engagement and diplomatic collaboration between the two nations.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen welcomed the achievement, emphasising that this is more than just a business deal. “The arrival of this first shipment is more than a commercial transaction; it is the opening of a new trade corridor between South Africa and the Philippines,” Steenhuisen said. “It demonstrates what can be achieved through sustained cooperation, mutual trust, and a shared ambition to grow our agricultural sectors.”

The move is strategically timed. The Philippines is a massive consumer hub, ranked among the top 20 global importers of table grapes. With a population exceeding 118 million and a rapidly urbanising middle class, the market offers a lucrative "supply window" for South African producers. Currently, South Africa’s industry is thriving, with exports reaching 76.6 million cartons in the current 2025/26 season.

The Minister highlighted that this expansion forms part of a broader strategy to diversify export destinations and reduce over-reliance on traditional partners. “We see this as the beginning of a sustained partnership,” he noted. “South Africa remains committed to being a reliable, predictable supplier of high-quality, safe agricultural products, and to working closely with our Philippine counterparts to build a consistent and growing presence in this market over time.”

Looking ahead, the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) and the government plan to scale up volumes and varietal offerings over the next five years. Steenhuisen expressed appreciation to the South African Embassy in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe, and the Philippine Bureau of Plant Industry for their roles.

“This milestone is the result of coordinated effort across government and industry. It lays a strong foundation for deeper cooperation, expanded trade, and shared prosperity between our two nations,” the Minister concluded.