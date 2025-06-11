In the next five years, global trade dynamics are shifting, and the UAE, with Dubai World Central (DWC) at its core, is positioned to play a more central role in regional and intercontinental logistics.

Regional trade growth outlook

Recent trade forecasts show varying growth rates across different regions. From 2019 to 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa recorded a trade growth rate of around 0.8%, placing it near the bottom globally. However, between 2024 and 2029, the region is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.3%. This makes it one of the fastest-growing trade regions during that period.

Other regions, such as Europe and North America, show slower expected growth, ranging from 1% to 2% annually, while Asia and the Middle East are projected to grow between 3.4% and 3.6%. Sub-Saharan Africa’s expected increase reflects both improved trade infrastructure and growing demand in emerging markets.

During the DHL Geographic Tailwinds Gulf Tour 2025 in Dubai South, John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, remarked: “Trade is like water, it will always find its way. ”His comment reflects how global trade continues to move forward despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions, the pandemic, and the shifting policy environments.

Source: DHL Trade Atlas 2025

Role of Dubai World Central (DWC)

Dubai World Central is located at a strategic intersection between Asia, Africa, and Europe. Its location provides access to high-growth trade corridors, including Sub-Saharan Africa. The airport and logistics hub is designed to support integrated air, sea, and land cargo operations, making it suitable for routing increasing trade volumes between Africa and global markets.

Strategic implications for UAE

Dubai’s position as a logistics hub stands to gain from shifting global trade dynamics and the projected growth in African trade volumes. As businesses adapt to evolving supply chain demands, Dubai World Central (DWC) is increasingly positioned to serve as a key connector between emerging and established markets. As Sub-Saharan Africa’s trade volume increases, DWC’s direct air cargo links offer a faster and more reliable connection between African producers and key consumer markets in Asia and Europe. This could shorten delivery timelines and improve consistency in trade flows.

Embracing advanced technologies & sustainable logistics models

Leading logistics providers in the UAE are integrating machine learning and deep learning models to predict cargo demand, optimize routes, and improve customs clearance processes. These systems can adapt in real time to disruptions.

EV truck parked at DHL warehouse in Dubai South

Sustainability is becoming a core focus in cargo operations, gradually deploying electric trucks for first and last-mile delivery, reducing reliance on diesel fleets. Solar-powered warehouses and energy-efficient cold storage facilities at DWC and nearby logistics zones reflect a broader industry shift toward greener operations. These measures support the sustainability goals while reducing the environmental impact of cargo movement through the region.

Intra-African trade frameworks

As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains traction, the UAE may serve as a neutral logistics and consolidation point. DWC could play a role in re-exporting African goods or serving as a temporary holding and processing point en route to Asia or Europe.