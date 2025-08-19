Xeneta AS has announced the acquisition of maritime and supply chain data company eeSea, strengthening its ability to provide shippers worldwide with better visibility and control over containerised freight.

The deal will combine Xeneta’s freight rate data with eeSea’s global schedule, transit time and reliability data. With this, procurement teams can manage contracts and suppliers not only on cost but also on service levels, ensuring they secure the right service at the right price in all market conditions.

Xeneta highlighted that freight management continues to be challenging as trade tariffs, wars and geopolitical shifts push carriers to adjust trade patterns. Shippers face blank sailings, congestion and increased transshipments, which bring cost volatility and delivery risks.

Patrik Berglund, CEO of Xeneta, described the acquisition as a key milestone. He said that combining the data and expertise of both companies would bring greater transparency and efficiency to ocean freight, providing customers with actionable intelligence to control freight spend and delivery reliability.

Simon Sundboell, founder and CEO of eeSea, said he shares Xeneta’s vision of transforming the way ocean freight is negotiated. He emphasised that true partnerships between carriers and cargo owners must also account for service performance, including transit times, reliability, cancelled sailings, schedule stability and forecasting accuracy. He said the joint offering will support this need.

Xeneta, headquartered in Oslo, works with global companies such as Nestlé, Volvo and Coca-Cola, helping them reduce freight costs, improve supplier relations and strengthen contracting. The company has more than 200 employees worldwide.

Copenhagen-based eeSea, founded in 2015, provides predictive analysis and independent insights for the container shipping industry. Its platform offers real-time vessel tracking, transit time and reliability analytics, and insights on trade lane capacity, including cancelled sailings.