In the March 1987 issue of The STAT Trade Times, Emirates aka "Dubai's new airline" was still less than a year old, with its first flight taking off in October 1986.



The report reads that the decision to launch the airline is "in line with Dubai's general pace and development".

Emirates was armed with two aircraft in 1986 – a Boeing 737-300 and an Airbus A300 B4 – both wet-leased from PIA or Pakistan International Airlines.



The STAT Trade Times article goes on to elucidate how the fledgling airline was in an 'expansionist mood'. By March, Emirates began operating its own 727, starting with daily services to Bombay and Karachi, and thrice a week to Delhi.



In an interview with The STAT Trade Times, Maurice Flangan, a senior executive of Emirates and managing director of Dnata, reasons that the expansion was happening because "It just seemed to be the right moment in history."



Flannagan goes on to say that passenger totals show how cargo revealed a "healthy growth". "Altogether, Emirates carried 892 tonnes and we'll soon be pushing the 1,000-tonne mark."



Not wanting to divulge any details, Flannagan vaguely hinted about a service to the UK in the pipeline.



1988: The year saw Air India strengthen its cargo handling unit with a range of innovations:

An Elevated Transfer Vehicle (ETV)-equipped warehouse was set up sprawled across 56,000 square feet, in addition to allied features to augment freight movement and boost their cargo handling capacity.

Consultants were roped in to design a master plan at their cargo facility at Bombay Airport. A new 'arrival cell' was set up to ensure dispatch of import cargo to clearance within 24 hours.

The cell operated 24x7 to enable and accomplish customs clearance within six hours.

A similar 24-hour 'freighter cell' would process cargo within 24 to 48 hours.

Arrival notices were dispatched via telegram on the basis of manifests.

A special 'transhipment cell' handled all the cargo from South India.

Apart from this, 'advance palletisation cells were in charge of palletised and stacked cargo, while plans were afoot for a 24-hour carting and warehousing facilities.

A research unit for cargo was also on the cards.