The Jan-Feb 2025 issue of LUA explores Africa’s logistics landscape, focusing on air cargo trends, infrastructure investments and trade challenges.

The Cover Story by Parijat Sourabh examines Africa’s air cargo market, highlighting growth potential through improved infrastructure and expanding trade ties.

In the Special Report, Nikitha Sebastian analyses Africa's growing role in the global supply chain, balancing immense potential with critical challenges in infrastructure and integration.

The Commodity Report by Libin Chacko Kurian discusses the Kenyan avocado industry’s need to expand production, diversify markets, and tackle rising freight costs.

Jyothi Shankaran reports on the African Development Bank’s billion-dollar investments in projects like Transnet and Tanzania’s rail network, which are driving infrastructure growth.

Lastly, Reji John puts the spotlight on 2025 air cargo trends, from e-commerce and AI to geopolitics, shaping the future of global trade.