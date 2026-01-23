This edition takes a close look at how Africa’s logistics and trade landscape is evolving under the pressure of shifting supply chains, infrastructure investments and global demand patterns.

In our cover story, Sakshi Basutkar examines how Middle East hubs are increasingly driving India–Africa trade, with limited direct connectivity pushing cargo through Dubai, Doha and Jeddah as airlines, ports and policy frameworks reshape the corridor. The report by Divya Shah focuses on the race to build rail-led logistics networks across the continent, where billion-dollar investments aim to cut transit times, lower emissions and unlock hinterland access critical to Africa’s green transition.

In the feature, Titus John explores the logistical challenges surrounding the Sudan humanitarian crisis, where fragile access conditions have made air corridors the primary lifeline for relief operations. In the Sector Spotlight, Nikitha Sebastian tracks how Africa’s air cargo market is undergoing a structural shift, moving beyond seasonal exports towards a more integrated role in global trade. The issue concludes with a special report by Libin Chacko Kurian on Kenya’s flower exports, where strong production meets tight airlift capacity ahead of the Valentine’s Day peak.

Link: https://www.logupdateafrica.com/mag/LUA-January-February-2026/