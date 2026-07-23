The July–August 2026 edition of Logistics Update Africa explores the trends reshaping Africa's logistics landscape through humanitarian response, regional integration, digital transformation and sustainable supply chains.

Our Cover Story examines how humanitarian logistics is supporting the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where airlines, charter operators, UN agencies and logistics providers are delivering life-saving supplies despite conflict and infrastructure constraints.

In Spotlight, we assess the progress and persistent challenges in Africa's pharmaceutical logistics sector, while our Report explores why stronger connectivity will determine the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This edition's Focus highlights how zero-waste architecture is redefining sustainable logistics across the GCC–Africa corridor, while Tech 'n Logistics looks at how AI, digital customs and smart infrastructure are transforming supply chains across the continent.

Finally, in our Interview, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics shares how its Africa Connect initiative is strengthening intra-African trade and supporting the continent's evolving logistics landscape.

Link: https://www.logupdateafrica.com/mag/LUA-July-August-2026/