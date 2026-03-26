This edition explores how Africa’s logistics and supply chain ecosystem continues to evolve — from perishables trade and cold chain development to airport expansion and shifting food supply dynamics.

In this edition, the Cover Story highlights how fresh produce travels from African farms to European shelves, highlighting the vital role of air cargo in moving time-sensitive fruits, vegetables and flowers to global markets while supporting rural livelihoods and export economies.

Our Special Report examines the paradox of Africa’s meat trade, exploring why many fast-growing African cities continue to rely on imported frozen meat despite the continent’s vast livestock resources.

In this edition’s Report, we analyse the persistent gaps in Africa’s cold chain infrastructure.

Our Event Story looks at how Kenya has emerged as a hub for global events like the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026.

Finally, in the Spotlight, we examine how Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is preparing for the future with a long-term master plan.

Link: https://www.logupdateafrica.com/mag/LUA-March-April-2026