As the world continues to evolve, so does Africa’s logistics landscape. In this issue, we shine a spotlight on the transformative power of rail freight, exploring how new connections are boosting trade and competitiveness.

Sustainability is at the heart of this edition. Our in-depth Special Report delves into the urgent need for greener logistics and how Africa can lead the way.

In the Interview with Mohammed Akoojee of DP World, discover how global players are expanding their footprint and capabilities in the region, with a special focus on Mozambique.

Our Special Feature examines how the air cargo sector is reimagining waste. Meanwhile, our Focus section unpacks the critical role of cargo infrastructure and digital solutions in unlocking Africa’s airfreight potential.

Don’t miss our Event Report on the recently concluded FLA, PLA 2025, where industry experts discuss the challenges and opportunities for one of Kenya’s perishable trade.