The May–June 2026 edition of Logistics Update Africa explores how Africa’s logistics and trade ecosystem is being reshaped by geopolitical tensions, shifting trade corridors, e-commerce growth and infrastructure challenges.

Our Cover Story examines how Kenya’s flower export industry is navigating soaring air freight costs, disrupted cargo routes and growing global competition amid geopolitical instability.

In the Geopolitics story, we look at how tensions in the Middle East are affecting Kenya’s trade and logistics network through rising fuel costs, airspace disruptions and changing airline operations.

Our Sea freight feature analyses how China–Africa trade is being transformed by new sea routes, zero-tariff policies and logistics investments as carriers adapt to rising demand and geopolitical disruption.

This edition’s E-commerce report explores how Africa’s digital retail boom is reshaping logistics through decentralised warehousing, pickup hubs and smarter last-mile delivery models.

The Special Report examines how conflict in the Middle East and disrupted trade corridors are forcing humanitarian organisations to redesign aid supply chains in real time.

Finally, the edition also shares Update on how Africa’s trade ambitions continue to face infrastructure, customs and logistics bottlenecks despite growing regional integration efforts.

Link: https://www.logupdateafrica.com/mag/LUA-May-June-2026/