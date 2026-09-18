The September–October 2026 edition of Logistics Update Africa explores the trade, logistics and supply-chain developments reshaping Africa’s connections with Asia and the Gulf, alongside the challenges of humanitarian response and regional connectivity.

Our Cover Story examines the rapid growth of the Africa–Asia air cargo corridor, where expanding trade, e-commerce and investment are driving demand, even as connectivity gaps and cargo imbalances persist.

In Aid Logistics, we look at how humanitarian logistics is keeping medical aid moving into war-affected Darfur, while our Trade Report explores the potential of Africa’s agricultural exports to meet growing Gulf demand despite cold-chain and freight constraints.

Our Spotlight examines how Gulf trade hubs are supporting Africa’s growing signage and LED demand, while Focus looks at multimodal logistics for landlocked African markets.

Finally, our Report explores the Djibouti–Ethiopia corridor and its role in unlocking Ethiopia’s trade and agricultural export potential.

Link: https://www.logupdateafrica.com/mag/LUA-September-October-2026/