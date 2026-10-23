In a highly co-ordinated multimodal logistics operation, 34.77 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been successfully delivered from China to Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to assist frontline healthcare staff treating patients affected by the Ebola virus.

The complex supply chain movement saw the cargo split across 134 pallets and divided into four separate consignments. The journey began in China, where the vital medical supplies were consolidated and dispatched via air freight to Nairobi, Kenya, a major logistics hub for the East African region.

Upon arrival in the Kenyan capital, specialised Aid & Relief logistics teams oversaw the consignments. Operating under strict time constraints, local co-ordinators managed the complex customs clearance procedures required for the transit of sensitive humanitarian medical supplies. Once cleared, the freight was transferred from air to surface transport for the final overland journey into the DRC.

Organising this road leg required rigorous logistical planning and dynamic risk assessments. The route to Bunia, situated in the volatile Ituri province, presents significant logistical and infrastructural challenges. Consequently, ensuring the safety of the drivers and the security of the cargo remained the highest priority throughout the transit, with close monitoring employed at every stage.

This successful delivery underlines the high level of co-operation between dedicated Aid & Relief teams based in China and Kenya. By working alongside local partners and transport operators, the logisticians effectively managed every phase of the supply chain, from the origin warehouse to the final destination.

All 134 pallets reached the medical facilities in Bunia safely and were handed over exactly as scheduled. Today, these essential supplies are in active use, bolstering the capacity of medical teams as they continue their critical response to the Ebola outbreak, demonstrating the absolute necessity of robust logistics in global humanitarian relief.