In a move to reshape regional trade dynamics, Abrao Group and Rushabh Sealink and Logistics have entered into a 50:50 joint venture to launch A&R Africa, a company focused on building more resilient and efficient supply chain corridors connecting India, Africa, and the Middle East. The partnership aims to streamline trade flows and enhance multimodal connectivity across key emerging markets in the Indian Ocean region.

This development comes at a time when India is aggressively working toward its target of achieving $200 billion in trade with Africa by 2030. East Africa is expected to play a pivotal role in this trajectory, with growing demand for industrial goods, infrastructure materials, and consumer products creating opportunities for seamless, multimodal logistics solutions.

A&R Africa has strategically positioned its operations across India, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen, establishing a framework to serve both existing trade routes and future expansion plans. The company is also eyeing connections to European markets through transhipment hubs in the Middle East, providing an alternative logistics pathway for Indian and African exporters.

In a social media statement, A&R Africa shared: “India aims for $200 billion in trade with Africa by 2030 — and A&R Africa is right at the heart of that vision.”

The company highlighted its comprehensive logistics offering, spanning freight movement by air, sea, rail, and road; bonded and free-zone warehousing; project logistics; ship agency services; and military cargo handling. With a sectoral focus on steel, chemicals, FMCG, infrastructure, and defence, A&R Africa aims to serve a wide variety of industries looking for reliable access to new markets.

The venture also places a strong emphasis on digital integration, with features such as real-time tracking, ESG-aligned operations, and customer-focused digital platforms designed to improve transparency and reduce friction in cross-border trade.

“From Djibouti to Mumbai, we're building faster, smarter, greener trade corridors — helping make India's $200B dream a connected, sustainable reality,” A&R Africa added in its social media post.

The formation of A&R Africa reflects a broader trend in India’s trade policy, where logistics is being repositioned as a strategic enabler rather than a backend function. With increasing regional cooperation, the need for agile logistics partners that can offer end-to-end visibility, integrated services, and scalable infrastructure has never been more critical.

Both Abrao Group and Rushabh Sealink brings experience in multimodal and project logistics, creating a strong operational foundation for A&R Africa. Their combined expertise is expected to accelerate infrastructure investment and service integration across the Indian Ocean region.

As India strengthens trade and diplomatic relations with African and Middle Eastern nations, initiatives like A&R Africa are likely to play a key role in translating policy ambitions into economic outcomes—making global trade corridors not only more efficient, but more inclusive and sustainable.