AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 6 May 2025 to explore creating a joint venture (JV) to optimise the delivery of medical supplies and services across Africa. The JV aims to support the UAE's humanitarian aid mission by improving access to essential medicines and healthcare services in underserved regions.

The MoU covers the handling, inland transportation, specialised warehousing, and distribution of medical supplies, equipment, and pharmaceuticals, leveraging AD Ports Group's extensive logistics infrastructure and Burjeel’s healthcare management arm, Operonix.

The collaboration would integrate AD Ports Group’s physical and digital distribution networks with Burjeel’s platforms to enhance inventory management and efficient logistics. The JV partners may also co-invest in each other’s projects to advance long-term healthcare logistics solutions in Africa.

The MoU builds on the expertise AD Ports Group developed as a member of the Hope Consortium, which distributed millions of vaccines and testing kits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “This MoU has the potential to accelerate AD Ports Group’s transformation into an essential provider of logistics solutions in Africa by making quality healthcare supplies and services more accessible and affordable. As Africa’s population grows, the continent is becoming an increasing driver of the global economy. Sub-Saharan African GDP is expected to rise 3.5% this year and accelerate to 4.3% annually through 2027, according to the latest World Bank forecast.”

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said: “We look forward to working closely with AD Ports Group, an established logistics and supply chain expert in Africa, to explore the possibility of expediting our delivery of life-saving medicines, medical supplies, and critical care services to the people of Africa.”

AD Ports Group operates an extensive network of port terminals, economic zones, and logistics assets in Africa, including Egypt, Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, and Tanzania. Its Noatum Maritime fleet also provides regional services to Africa. Burjeel Holdings, meanwhile, has healthcare projects in South Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, Chad Republic, and Somalia, supporting the development of sustainable health systems in these regions.