AD Ports Logistics (ADPL), a subsidiary of AD Ports Group's Logistics Cluster, has secured the international ISO certification for its integrated end-to-end supply chain management services covering medical devices. "With the ISO certification issued by Bureau Veritas, ADPL became one of the first service providers in the UAE to be fully accredited for supply chain management services covering medical devices, equipment, and consumables. The certified services include, import, export, transport, storage, warehousing, freight forwarding, distribution and value-added services," says an official statement. The services offered include logistics and supply chain management, quality management and pharmacovigilance, regulatory compliance, commercial and trading, market access, and value-added services. "As the demand for extensive, specialised and increasingly complex healthcare supply chains grows, healthcare logistics service providers will need to continue making strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, procedures and expertise in order to stay ahead of the curve," says Robert Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group.





"By securing this important international certification, our team at AD Ports Logistics, serving both the healthcare and life science sectors, is demonstrating our steadfast commitment to supply chain excellence and is contributing to Abu Dhabi's position as a world-class life science logistics hub. Given our previous success in securing the world-renowned GDP accreditation for twin leading standards, ADPL is in an excellent position to serve the global healthcare marketplace, and our customers can be rest assured that their products will be handled safely, efficiently, and according to the highest levels of global regulatory and quality compliance."

