AD Ports Group has announced the launch of KEZAD Group as part of the plan to consolidate and grow its economic cities & Free Zones offering.

"The move follows the integration of Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and Specialised Economic Zones (ZonesCorp) into the newly formed KEZAD Group (Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group), which comprises 12 economic zones with a total area of 550 square kilometres including 100 square kilometres designated as Free Zones. In addition, it has more than 300,000 square metres of prebuilt warehouse facilities and is home to more than 40 staff accommodation complexes with a capacity of over 450,000 beds (located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region), including the 77,000 beds operated by KEZAD Group," says an official statement.

KEZAD Group hosts more than 1,750 clients across 17 industrial and economic sectors such as pharmaceuticals, metals, automotive, polymers, food & Agtech, retail & logistics, and Hi-Tech & green energy.

KEZAD Group will be solely responsible for managing the process of planning, developing, operating, regulating, and promoting combined assets (KIZAD, ZonesCorp and KIZAD Communities) under the AD Ports Group's Economic Cities & Free Zones portfolio, that makes up 55 percent of the UAE's industrial area, the statement added.

"AD Ports Group is committed to strengthening the foundations of the UAE's manufacturing and industrial sectors, recognising the significant economic and national benefits that such development will bring," says Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group. "The launch of KEZAD Group, which brings together our economic cities & Free Zones assets, supports the expansion of dedicated ecosystems for strategic industries, boosting access to international markets, integrating advanced technologies, and accelerating the transition to a circular economy.

"From a business perspective, economic cities & Free Zones provides AD Ports Group with revenue generated by long-term contracts, and stimulates further growth across our other operations, as clients deploy our logistics, ports and digital services."

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, adds: "We are proud to launch KEZAD Group under our economic cities & Free Zones portfolio, bringing together the entire scope of services and ecosystems that businesses require to thrive in today's competitive market.

"KEZAD Group will leverage synergies across its combined assets and utilise our collaborative expertise to fully support the priority industrial sectors identified by our wise leadership in the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy. We see major opportunities for growth as we scale up adjacent businesses to better support our clients."

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmad, CEO, KEZAD Group said: "KEZAD Group is now responsible for the largest integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub in the region and is the largest operator of purpose-built economic zones and workers' residential cities in the United Arab Emirates. We will deploy this enhanced scale to fully support strategic industries and enable sustainable diversification and growth."

By providing a suite of favourable business solutions and economic zone benefits, KEZAD Group will provide an unmatched platform across strategic locations that drives growth across the region and beyond, he added.