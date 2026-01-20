AD Ports Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to explore cooperation across ports, logistics, maritime services and digital trade infrastructure, marking a step toward deeper trade and logistics integration between the two countries.

The agreement follows a meeting between AD Ports Group Managing Director and Group CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where both sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, shipping and logistics. The engagement forms part of broader efforts to expand bilateral economic ties.

Under the MoU, the two sides will assess investment and development opportunities across Nigeria’s ports and maritime ecosystem. This includes logistics services, economic and free zones, and digital trade platforms aimed at improving cargo movement, port efficiency and supply chain connectivity.

The MoU was signed by Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi. The framework is intended to support Nigeria’s efforts to modernise its maritime infrastructure and enhance its role in regional and international trade.

Oyetola said, “This MoU represents an important step in advancing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy agenda. By partnering with an internationally experienced group such as AD Ports Group, we aim to explore opportunities that can strengthen port efficiency, logistics connectivity, maritime services, and digital trade infrastructure, while supporting sustainable economic growth and positioning Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.”

Al Shamisi said, “Nigeria is a cornerstone of Africa’s maritime and trade landscape, with significant potential across the ports and logistics sectors. This MoU reflects our shared ambition to explore long-term, sustainable development opportunities that support Nigeria’s economic growth, trade competitiveness, and job creation, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. AD Ports Group brings international expertise across integrated ports, logistics, maritime services, and digital trade solutions, and we look forward to working closely with our Nigerian partners as we assess areas of mutual interest.”

The agreement aligns with AD Ports Group’s broader expansion strategy across Africa, where it has ongoing ports, logistics and maritime investments in Egypt, Tanzania, Angola and the Republic of the Congo. These projects are aimed at strengthening regional trade corridors and supporting long-term economic development.

The MoU also comes in the context of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the UAE and Nigeria, which seeks to reduce trade barriers and stimulate bilateral investment. The agreement is expected to improve supply chain efficiency and create new opportunities across sectors, including logistics, technology, agriculture and energy.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Nigeria reached US$4.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 55.3 per cent. The growing trade volume has increased focus on port capacity, logistics infrastructure and digital trade systems to support future growth.

According to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, Nigeria’s real GDP growth is expected to rise from 4.1 per cent in 2025 to 4.3 per cent in 2026. The outlook strengthens the case for continued investment in port-led logistics and maritime infrastructure as Nigeria seeks to position itself as a key trade and logistics hub in Sub-Saharan Africa.