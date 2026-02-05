AD Ports Group has signed Heads of Terms with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Opening Up; and the National Transport Office (ONATRA SA) to explore the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal at Matadi Port.

The agreement was announced on February 03, 2026, and sets a framework for cooperation aimed at strengthening port operations and supporting trade flows in the country.

The Heads of Terms were signed at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi by Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group. The preliminary agreement outlines joint efforts to assess the feasibility and structure of the proposed terminal project.

Under the framework, AD Ports Group and ONATRA SA will explore ways to develop and operate a multipurpose facility that can handle different cargo streams at Matadi Port. The partners intend to improve operational processes, increase handling capacity, and support import and export movements. The initiative comes as the Democratic Republic of Congo seeks to manage rising trade volumes and improve logistics connectivity.

Al Shamisi said: “We are pleased to sign this preliminary agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Opening Up, and ONATRA SA to explore the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal in Matadi Port, one of the country’s most vital maritime gateways. The Democratic Republic of Congo is a strategic nation in Africa, bordered by nine countries and serving as a natural hub for regional trade and connectivity.”

The proposed terminal forms part of AD Ports Group’s broader strategy to expand its footprint across Africa. The company has invested in ports, logistics, and maritime projects in Egypt, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo. These investments aim to support trade corridors and connect inland markets with global shipping networks.

If the project advances beyond the exploratory stage, Matadi Port could see changes in cargo handling capacity and operational workflows. Stakeholders expect the collaboration to contribute to regional supply chain integration and support economic activity linked to maritime trade. Further details on timelines and investment structures have not been disclosed, as discussions remain at the preliminary stage.