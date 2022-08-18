AD Ports Group announced that KLP21, its advanced warehousing and logistics hub in Abu Dhabi, will be available within Q32022.

KLP21 is situated in KIZAD, the Group's integrated trade, logistics and industrial zone located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. "It leverages UAE's strategic position as a gateway to Asia, Africa and the MENA region representing a combined marketplace of over 4.5 billion consumers. KLP21 is strategically located next to the upcoming Regional Food Hub along the main E311 cargo corridor, ensuring direct connectivity to all major markets," says a release.

Comprising four warehouses with over 80,000 m2 capacity, KLP21 will be one of the largest and the most advanced temperature-controlled logistics hubs in the region. "Combined, the warehouses will be able to accommodate over 100,000 pallets across a network of chambers which can be independently configured to a range of sizes and temperatures, including -26°C to 25°C."

Backed by access to strategic multimodal transport capabilities, including direct access to two major world-class ports, five international airports within a 90-minute driving distance, congestion-free multi-lane highways and Etihad Rail's future rail link, KLP21 will offer potential partners and customers with direct and efficient access to key local, regional and global markets, the statement added.

Developed by KIZAD, the facility will have two of its four warehouses, spanning 40,000m2 operated by AD Ports Logistics. "For AD Ports Logistics, this is in addition to over 350,000 m2 of logistics storage space, including its KIZAD-based 19,000 m2 cold and ultra-cold storage facility that has been the cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's global efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic."