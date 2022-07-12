AD Ports Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support Hayat Biotech's global logistics and distribution efforts through its cold & ultra-cold pharma hub based in KIZAD.

"The partnership will help facilitate Hayat Biotech's efforts to set up manufacturing centres around the globe and provide logistics solutions to serve its international markets," according to a statement from AD Ports.

The initial part of the agreement includes shipping of strategic construction supplies including containers, machinery, raw materials and equipment to support the construction of Hayat Biotech's global biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. "Once fully completed, the facilities will produce a number of vital biopharmaceutical products including the Hayat-Vax vaccine, the first indigenously produced Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE and the Arab world."

As part of the collaboration, the distribution will be handled by the HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership which operates one of the largest and most complete end-to-end pharma supply chains, the statement added.

"As a nation, the UAE continues to take significant steps towards enabling global access to pharmaceutical products and supplies," says Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group and Chairman of the HOPE Consortium's Executive Committee. "Thanks to our partnership with Hayat Biotech, we are cementing the pivotal role that AD Ports Group and the HOPE Consortium are playing in supporting our healthcare industry's efforts to serve communities and markets all around the world.

"AD Ports Group continues to deliver on our leadership's vision of establishing Abu Dhabi as a global life sciences hub, and our partnership with Hayat Biotech is another important milestone along our journey towards achieving that goal."

Naser Al Yammahi, Deputy CEO, Hayat Biotech, adds: "Thanks to the partnership with AD Ports Group, we are looking to further expand our distribution network to deliver necessary biopharmaceutical products to improve the health of our nation and across the globe."

A UAE-based company, Hayat Biotech, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's G42 and Sinopharm CNBG, began locally producing the Hayat-Vax vaccine in March 2021. Set up in KIZAD, the facility will be capable of producing over 200 million vaccine doses annually.