AD Ports Group has announced that it will acquire Germany-based MBS Logistics for an enterprise value of €70 million, in a move aimed at strengthening its global logistics platform and expanding its presence across key international trade corridors.

The agreement involves 100% ownership of MBS Logistics’ core business, excluding its joint ventures. The acquisition is part of AD Ports Group’s wider strategy to increase operational scale, handle larger cargo volumes and expand its global footprint through targeted investments. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to EU regulatory approvals.

MBS Logistics is a global integrated logistics services provider headquartered in Germany. The company reported revenues of €205 million in 2025 and operates an asset-light business model with freight forwarding operations across Germany and Central Europe, along with an established network in China, Vietnam and the United States.

The acquisition will be integrated into AD Ports Group’s logistics arm, Noatum Logistics, and supports its broader expansion strategy under the leadership of Jochen Thewes, CEO of the Logistics Cluster. The strategy combines organic growth with selected acquisitions to strengthen global connectivity.

According to the company, the addition of MBS Logistics will provide AD Ports Group with an established presence in Central Europe through its network across key German multimodal logistics hubs. It will also expand the Group’s trade lane coverage and improve network density, enabling revenue and cost synergies through cross-selling opportunities, procurement scale and operational efficiencies.

Jochen Thewes, CEO of the Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group said the integration of MBS Logistics comes at a time when global markets are seeking greater connectivity and resilience in trade and logistics. He added that Germany’s position as a major trading economy will support stronger integration with AD Ports Group’s global network, improving competitiveness in serving large international clients.

MBS Logistics brings close to forty years of experience in the industry and operates 26 offices worldwide with a workforce of more than 450 professionals. In comparison, Noatum Logistics has over 80 offices across 26 countries and a team of more than 4,250 specialists.

The company provides freight forwarding services across air, ocean, road and rail, along with contract logistics, project cargo, customs and compliance, and time-critical multimodal solutions. Its client base spans sectors including aerospace, automotive, retail, consumer goods, e-commerce, engineering, technology, FMCG and healthcare.

Its strong presence in Germany gives AD Ports Group direct access to major European logistics hubs and supports further expansion across regions including the Nordics, Benelux, Switzerland and Eastern Europe. The acquisition also strengthens connectivity on Europe-Asia and Trans-Pacific routes through MBS Logistics’ operations in China and Vietnam, as well as Trans-Atlantic trade lanes via its offices in the United States.

MBS Logistics’ automotive sector exposure in Central Europe is also expected to enhance AD Ports Group’s logistics capabilities in a key industrial segment. The aerospace sector will be a new addition to the Group’s portfolio.

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to EU regulatory approvals and is expected in the second half of 2026.