Africa’s appetite for chocolate and confectionery is clearly growing, and the numbers tell that story. In 2024, the continent consumed 9.6 million tons of chocolate and confectionery products. In value terms, this market was worth $48.2 billion. According to the latest IndexBox report, this demand is not slowing down. Over the next decade, consumption is expected to rise steadily, taking the market to 12 million tons by 2035. At the same time, the value of the market is projected to increase to $66.1 billion, pointing to a larger and more valuable consumer base across Africa.

This growth reflects how chocolate and confectionery have become part of everyday consumption in many African countries, supported by population growth and expanding local markets.

Rising demand shapes the market outlook

The IndexBox report shows that demand for chocolate and confectionery across Africa has followed a steady upward path over the past decade. Between 2013 and 2024, consumption volumes increased gradually, even though there were small variations from year to year. In 2024, total consumption stood at 9.6 million tons, broadly in line with the previous year.

From 2007 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Tanzania with a CAGR of +0.7%.

Image: IndexBox

What changed more sharply was the value of the market. In 2024, market revenue climbed to $48.2 billion, marking an increase of around 15 per cent compared with 2023. This rise in value, even when volumes remained stable, highlights how the market is becoming more valuable over time. These long-term trends form the basis of IndexBox’s forecast that demand will continue to expand steadily through to 2035.

Who consumes the most chocolate and sweets

Consumption is not evenly spread across the continent. Some countries play a much bigger role than others. In 2024, Nigeria emerged as the largest consumer of chocolate and confectionery in Africa. It was followed by Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Together, these three countries accounted for around one third of total consumption volumes across the continent.

Image: IndexBox

Beyond these leaders, several other countries also contributed significantly to overall demand. These included Tanzania, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Algeria and Sudan, each adding to Africa’s growing market size.

The report also looks at consumption from a per capita perspective. Here, countries such as Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya stood out in 2024, with consumption levels of just under nine kilograms per person. These figures were among the highest per capita rates recorded in Africa, showing strong consumer uptake in these markets.

Production keeps pace with consumption

On the supply side, Africa’s chocolate and confectionery production has kept pace with rising demand. In 2024, total production reached approximately 10 million tons, slightly higher than the volume consumed within the continent. This indicates that a large share of Africa’s demand is being met through domestic production.

Production volumes have grown steadily over the past decade, despite occasional year-to-year fluctuations. The 2024 figure represents the highest production level recorded during this period, underlining the strengthening capacity of local manufacturers.

From 2007 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Ghana (with a CAGR of +6.1%), while production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Image: IndexBox

The leading producer countries mirrored the major consumption centres. Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo together accounted for about one third of total output. Other important producers included Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, South Africa and Sudan, all contributing to Africa’s overall production base.

Trade patterns: Imports and Exports

Trade remains an important part of Africa’s chocolate and confectionery market, although volumes shifted noticeably in 2024. Imports declined sharply to around 215,000 tons, a drop of more than 20 per cent compared with the previous year. South Africa and Egypt were the largest importers, together accounting for close to half of all imports into the continent.

The value of imports also fell, dropping to below $1 billion in 2024. This decline reflects weaker import demand in some markets during the year.

Exports followed a slightly different path. In volume terms, exports fell by around 16 per cent compared with 2023. However, export earnings continued to rise, reaching an estimated $4.5 billion in 2024. This increase in value, despite lower volumes, points to higher prices for exported products.

Côte d’Ivoire remained the dominant exporter, accounting for about 63 per cent of Africa’s total export volume. Ghana ranked second, while Cameroon, Egypt and South Africa also contributed smaller shares to total exports.

Prices and future market trends

Price movements were a key feature of the market in 2024. The average import price of chocolate and confectionery products in Africa rose by around 17 per cent compared with the previous year. Export prices increased even more sharply, with average prices up by about 42 per cent.

These price changes had a clear impact on trade values and overall market revenue. Looking ahead, IndexBox expects Africa’s chocolate and confectionery market to continue expanding steadily through to 2035. Growth in both volume and value points to rising consumption, sustained production, and ongoing trade activity across the continent in the years to come.