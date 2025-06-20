Africa Global Logistics (AGL) – a leading multimodal logistics, transport and port operations company in Africa – has joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 conference as a bronze sponsor.

The event will take place on September 3-4 in Luanda. AGL’s participation reflects its growing commitment to strengthening supply chains in Angola, as it expands and modernizes logistics and port operations across the country, says an official release from AGL.

"Operating through port, road, rail and air freight services, AGL has significantly grown its footprint in Angola in recent years, investing in infrastructure upgrades and offering turnkey logistics management solutions. With one of the largest logistics networks in Africa, the company provides reliable, flexible solutions that support oil and gas projects and create added value. As an AOG 2025 sponsor, AGL aligns with Angola’s broader goals of increasing oil production and boosting intra-African petroleum trade."

AGL’s sponsorship comes at a pivotal time for Angola as the country prepares to bring several major developments online between 2025 and 2028, the release added. "These include the Cabinda Oil Refinery (2025), the Agogo Integrated West Hub (late 2025), the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields (2026) and the Kaminho Deepwater Development (2028). These projects require coordinated logistics operations to ensure the safe, continuous delivery of supplies – from offshore floating production storage and offloading units (FPSOs) to onshore facilities and export terminals. AGL’s engagement at AOG 2025 is set to foster deeper collaboration with both public and private sector stakeholders, supporting these projects through direct engagement and potential partnerships."

In 2024, AGL launched operations at the AGL Lobito Terminal, located at Angola’s largest port hub, the Port of Lobito. The terminal accommodates large-capacity ships and handles over one million tonnes of bulk goods and more than 100,000 TEU containers annually. AGL won the international tender for the development of the container and multipurpose terminal in 2023, aiming to enhance the port’s connectivity and support Angola’s trade and industrialisation ambitions, the release added.