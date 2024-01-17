Africa Logistics Properties, part of Maris’ property division, appointed Raghav Gandhi as their new CEO.

“Raghav is a real estate professional specialising in emerging markets, with an impressive track record in South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa,” reads the release.

He moved to Kenya in early 2020 to establish and subsequently manage two student accommodation REITs and during his tenure led the capital raise of over US $50 million in equity from international and local investors, as well as more than $60 million in debt financing.

Raghav’s appointment follows the departure of Richard Hough, who joined ALP 6 years ago and has overseen the development of Tatu City in northern Nairobi, East Africa’s largest single industrial park, and the company’s second flagship park at Tilisi in western Nairobi. "Under Richard’s leadership, ALP has won numerous industry awards and best-in-class environmental credentials, including IFC Global EDGE Champion," it reads.

“On behalf of the entire board of ALP, I would like to thank Richard for his diligence and dedication over the past 6 years, says Charlie Tryon, Maris CEO and Chairman of the ALP Board. “He has seen the company through some challenging times and did so winning a range of industry awards. We are delighted to welcome Raghav as the new CEO and I look forward to working closely with him as he seeks to set out a new strategic direction for ALP.”