The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a loan of €330.48 million to Cameroon to redevelop and widen a key section of the Douala-Ndjamena economic corridor, a vital part of plans promoting strengthened regional integration.

"The financing agreement for the 246-km-long Ngaoundéré-Garoua section of the Douala-Ndjamena economic corridor, one of the most strategic corridors in Central Africa, comes under part of Phase 4 of the Transport Sector Support Programme (PAST4)," says an official release from AfDB.

The agreement was signed last week in Yaoundé by Solomane Koné, Acting Director General for Central Africa, AfDB and Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development and Governor of the Bank for Cameroon, the release added.

"The redevelopment of the Ngaoundéré-Garoua road section is crucial to the competitiveness of our economy due to improved connectivity and easier movement," said Mey. "It will also enable us to make better use of the agro-pastoral and commercial potential of the areas it crosses to the great benefit of local communities."

Koné added: "Phase 4 of the Transport Sector Support Programme, approved by the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank on December 13, 2024, was designed to amplify the impact of the group's previous actions and to support its leadership and its dynamic cooperation with Cameroon within the transport sector."

AfDB will provide 97 percent of the total cost of Phase 4 of the Transport Sector Support Programme, which amounts to €340.7 million. The African Development Bank Group and Cameroon are strategic partners, particularly in the infrastructure sector, with investments of $1.88 billion in transport infrastructure, the release added.