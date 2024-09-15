Africa's rapidly expanding cold chain market is projected to reach $14.85 billion by 2029, according to data from global market research firm Mordor Intelligence. The continent's diverse landscape and challenging infrastructure pose unique hurdles for cold chain logistics. However, innovative packaging solutions are emerging to address these challenges.

In the vast and diverse landscape of Africa, the challenge of maintaining temperature-sensitive products during transportation and storage has long been a significant hurdle. The concept of cold chain packaging solutions has emerged as a critical factor in addressing this challenge, playing a pivotal role in sectors ranging from healthcare to agriculture. As Africa continues to develop and integrate into the global economy, the importance of efficient and reliable cold chain packaging solutions cannot be overstated

Cold chain packaging refers to the technology and processes used to maintain a specific temperature range for perishable products during transportation and storage. This is particularly crucial for items such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, fresh produce, and certain chemicals that require consistent temperature control to maintain their efficacy and quality.



In Africa, where extreme temperatures and underdeveloped infrastructure pose significant challenges, cold chain packaging solutions have become increasingly sophisticated. These solutions encompass a wide range of technologies, from simple insulated boxes to advanced phase change materials, smart monitoring systems, and containers.





The African context: Unique challenges and opportunities



“The cold chain industry in Africa faces several significant challenges, including infrastructure gaps, inconsistent power supply, and a lack of specialised cold chain facilities. Many regions in Africa have limited access to reliable refrigeration and transport networks, making it difficult to maintain the required temperature for perishable goods. Additionally, the vast geographical areas and diverse climates across the continent add layers of complexity to cold chain logistics,” explains Anna-Maria Pinto, Director, Apak Packaging, a leading company in the development and manufacture of temperature-control packaging solutions.



“The lack of skilled labour and underdeveloped public health infrastructure also pose significant hurdles, particularly during periodic disease outbreaks that can disrupt supply chains,” says Niklas Adamsson, Chief Operating Officer, Envirotainer. A key player in temperature-controlled packaging for the pharmaceutical sector, specialising in containers that maintain stable temperatures throughout the distribution and storage process, ensuring the reliability and efficacy of pharmaceutical products.

However, these challenges have also spurred innovation. African entrepreneurs and international companies are developing cold chain packaging solutions specifically tailored to the continent's needs. For instance, solar-powered refrigeration units, and passive cooling technologies that require no external power source are gaining traction.



“Traditional active temperature-controlled containers rely on external power, making them vulnerable to excursions in such conditions. Tower Cold Chain mitigates this risk with passive containers that do not require external power sources. These containers use phase change materials to maintain internal temperatures for over 120 hours, ensuring that products remain protected even during power disruptions,” says Niall Balfour, Chief Executive Officer, Tower Cold Chain.

Tower Cold Chain specialises in temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences sectors. The company operates two hubs in Africa, located in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg. The company is also currently working with 3PL (third-party logistics) providers in Africa to extend its capabilities in the region.

“Apak Packaging has designed its cold chain packaging solutions specifically to tackle the challenges posed by the African market. Our products, such as insulated boxes, pouches, and pallet covers, are engineered to maintain the thermal integrity of perishable and pharmaceutical goods, even under the most extreme conditions, our range of containers are also validated to WHO standards,” adds Pinto of Apak Packaging.





Understanding current market dynamics



The African cold chain logistics market is expected to be worth $10.88 billion in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.28 per cent to reach $14.85 billion by 2029.



Some factors that are driving the growth of the cold chain market in Africa include growing demand for perishable products, rapid delivery requirements for food and beverage delivery, increasing consumption of processed and frozen foods, and a rise in disposable income.



In terms of packaging solutions, there's a trend towards more sustainable and cost-effective options. Reusable thermal packaging systems are gaining popularity, offering a balance between performance and environmental responsibility. These systems often utilise high-performance insulation materials and phase change materials (PCMs) to maintain stable temperatures for extended periods.



Another notable development is the increasing adoption of smart packaging solutions. These incorporate sensors and data loggers to provide real-time monitoring of temperature conditions during transit.



“Our solutions are designed to maintain precise internal conditions, including temperature and humidity, even in extreme environments. Our real-time monitoring and IoT capabilities allow us to quickly detect and respond to issues as soon as possible, helping to minimise disruptions,” says Adamsson of Envirotainer.



Sector-specific applications



Cold chain packaging solutions in Africa are making significant impacts across various industries, with pharmaceuticals and perishable goods at the forefront. In the pharmaceutical sector, these technologies are crucial for maintaining the efficacy of vaccines, insulin, and other temperature-sensitive medications, especially in remote areas with unreliable power supplies. The Covid-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of robust cold chain solutions for vaccine distribution.



“Our Releye container range, for example, is a great illustration of how we push the boundaries when it comes to innovation. We’ve secured multiple patents for its advanced technical features. These include cutting-edge innovations such as frost protection, which prevents ice accumulation that could otherwise compromise the container’s efficiency, and a unique airflow distribution system that creates an even climate throughout the container. This prevents hot or cold spots, which are critical for maintaining the stability of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals,” says Adamsson of Envirotainer.



Simultaneously, in the perishable goods sector, advanced packaging is playing a key role in tackling the significant issue of post-harvest losses, which can reach up to 50 per cent for certain crops in some African countries. This challenge was also highlighted by Patricia Koech, Commercial Manager, Cold Solutions Kenya, during the Flower Logistics Africa (FLA) and Perishable Logistics Africa (PLA) 2024 event in Nairobi Kenya, organised by Logistics Update Africa. Speaking on the panel discussion "Future of perishable logistics through cold chain & packaging innovations," she noted that food loss in the Kenyan market is estimated to be between 40-60 per cent. By extending shelf life and maintaining quality, cold chain packaging is enabling farmers, fisheries, and dairy producers to access broader markets, reduce waste, and improve food security.



Cold Solutions Kenya is also setting up satellite cold chain facilities at the farmgate level across Kenyan counties to reduce food losses and support farmers, says Koech.



Innovations from the demanding needs of pharmaceutical logistics often apply to food transport, and vice versa, leading to versatile, cost-effective solutions for Africa's unique challenges.





Innovations in materials and design



Recent years have witnessed significant advancements in the materials and design of cold-chain packaging solutions. Advanced insulation materials, such as vacuum insulated panels (VIPs) and aerogels, are being integrated into packaging designs, offering superior insulation properties while reducing weight and thickness.

“The Tower KTM thermally insulated container for transporting temperature sensitive goods is patented for its modular construction, which includes a plurality of thermally insulated container sections and means for fixing these sections together,” says Balfour of Tower Cold Chain.



“Our KTEvolution container has a patent pending harness design which allows the lid to be retained acting as a hinge but having a minimal effect on size. The harness also incorporates lifting handles and a very positive closure system, without adding to the external volume. The positive closure system incorporating weatherproof, airtight seals, also means that the units perform even when placed on their sides regardless of orientation.”



Environmental concerns are also driving the adoption of biodegradable insulation materials and recyclable outer packaging, making sustainable solutions increasingly common in the African market.



“Our products are designed with flexibility in mind, allowing them to perform reliably in any part of Africa. The materials we use are selected for their high thermal resistance and ability to maintain the required temperatures for extended periods. By continuously refining our designs and incorporating feedback from our clients, we ensure that our packaging solutions meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, no matter the external conditions,” says Pinto of Apak Packaging.



Envirotainer is leading the way in providing cutting-edge solutions for the transportation of sensitive products like cell and gene therapies.



“For extremely sensitive products like cell and gene therapies, we provide cryogenic solutions capable of maintaining stable temperatures as low as -150°C for up to 35 days. These technologies feature advanced insulation and multi-layer systems that protect against external influences, maintaining the integrity of these vital therapies throughout their journey,” states Adamsson of Envirotainer.



What is the future outlook?



“The future of cold chain packaging in Africa is likely to be shaped by the increasing adoption of technology and a growing emphasis on sustainability. As the African market continues to expand, there will be a greater demand for smart packaging solutions that incorporate real-time monitoring and data analytics to ensure the safety and quality of perishable goods throughout the supply chain. There is a clear trend toward more sustainable packaging solutions. With the global push for reducing environmental impact, African companies will increasingly seek out packaging materials that are not only effective in maintaining temperature but also eco-friendly. This includes the use of biodegradable or recyclable materials and the reduction of overall packaging waste. At Apak Packaging, we are committed to staying at the forefront of these trends by continuously innovating our products to meet the evolving needs of the African cold chain sector,” says Pinto of Apak Packaging.



The journey towards comprehensive and efficient cold chain packaging solutions in Africa is ongoing, but the progress made thus far is promising. As stakeholders from government, industry, and international organisations continue to collaborate, the outlook for cold chain packaging in Africa remains positive, with the potential to drive significant improvements in health outcomes, food security, and economic growth across the continent.

