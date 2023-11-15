Agility, a long-term investor and operator in supply chain services, reported third quarter 2023 earnings of KD 28 million, an increase of 123 percent over the same period in 2022.

Q3 net profit was favourably affected by a one-off gain as a result of closing an interest rate hedge, says an official release. While EBITDA increased 28 percent to KD 58.7 million, revenue was up 41 percent to KD 360.8 million.

For the first nine months of 2023, Agility’s net profit was KD 57.5 million, an increase of 39 percent, EBITDA increased 54 percent and revenue almost doubled compared to the same period in 2022.

Agility controlled businesses

"Agility’s controlled businesses are the businesses it operates and owns majority stakes in, and whose performance is consolidated and reported through Agility’s profit and loss statement. In Q3, the combined EBITDA of Agility’s controlled businesses was KD 62 million on revenue of KD 360.8 million, increases of 41 percent and 32 percent, respectively, over Q32022."