AGL Angola has added eight new flatbed trucks to its fleet, increasing its total fleet size to 27 trucks across the country.

The company said the investment is part of its efforts to strengthen its transport and distribution network and improve the reliability, efficiency and reach of its services.

Jean Yves Lunot, Country Managing Director of AGL Angola, said the fleet expansion marks another important step in supporting customers with stronger transport capabilities.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, AGL Angola is strengthening its logistics network to support cargo movements across Luanda, along the Soyo route, and into regional corridor markets such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Namibia.

The company also acknowledged the support of CFAO Mobility Angola in helping achieve the fleet expansion milestone and providing modern transport solutions.

AGL Angola said the expansion will contribute to job creation, support trade and help drive economic growth across Angola and neighbouring markets.