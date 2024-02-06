Eldon Khuty is the new managing director of Africa Global Logistics’ subsidiary in Katanga. He replaces Rodolphe Kembukuswa who has been appointed Country Director of AGL DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) in Kinshasa.



In his new role, Eldon Khuty is responsible for developing AGL’s activities in the Katanga region. In this strategic area for minerals critical to global energy transitions as well as intra-African trade, it will continue the development of multimodal logistics solutions essential for customers’ supply chains.

He will rely on AGL’s international network to contribute to the strengthening of the company’s multimodal solutions, in particular on rail, road, river or lake corridors, as well as on the ports of Lobito in Angola, Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, Durban in South Africa and Walvis Bay in Namibia.

Holder of an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from the Frankfurt School of Finance and a Master’s degree in Economics, Eldon Khuty has more than 15 years of experience in the fields of logistics. He joined AGL in 2007 as Head of Maritime Transport, after a first experience in the banking sector. Since then, he has progressively held various positions of responsibility in the DRC, Mozambique, and most recently Managing Director of AGL Tanzania.

I am honoured by this appointment and I am pleased to join the AGL Katanga teams, to provide innovative logistics solutions tailored to the needs of our customers. I am committed to continuing the efforts undertaken by the company to contribute to the positive transformations of the country, and of Africa more generally, by addressing the challenges of demographic growth, improvement of the living environment, development of intra-African trade, energy transition and digitalization,” said Eldon Khuty, director of AGL Katanga.