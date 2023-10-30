Gilles Duffaut was appointed as the new director of international logistics development for AGL (Africa Global Logistics) on 01 September 2023.



Together with Eric Melet, CEO of logistics and rail solutions, he is responsible for developing the international network at the African multimodal logistics operator.

With the appointment of Gilles Duffaut, AGL aims to strengthen relationships between its African network and the rest of the world and ensure the growth of its logistics and freight forwarding operations. He will be responsible for coordinating ties with AGL’s partner logistics networks, including that of Bolloré Logistics, with whom the company has signed a cooperation agreement.

“I am honoured to join AGL and contribute to the company's ambitious vision, which is based on the commitment to connect Africa to itself and to the rest of the world. I have every confidence that the strength of the AGL network will enable us to achieve our goal,” emphasised the new director of international development.

With a master’s in international business from ESCE International Business School, Gilles Duffaut has over 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics sector, particularly in Africa and Asia. Prior to joining AGL, he was CEO at GEFCO.

The release also reads, “Gilles Duffaut will showcase AGL’s 100 years of experience in using its logistics, air, rail and port networks to create innovative logistics solutions into and out of Africa. Thanks to its proven end-to-end supply chain management, the company has developed the know-how to create safe transport plans in keeping with its ethical and environmental commitments.”