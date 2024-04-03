Africa Global Logistics (AGL) announced the appointment of Pierre Ngon as director of logistics operations. He will assist Sebastien Beuque, Managing Director, Logistics Solutions, AGL.

Ngon’s key role will be to supervise and improve the efficiency of all links in the supply chain for both import and export flows. He will also be responsible for supporting customers’ evolving needs in the transport of their goods to the final destination, according to the press release from AGL.

With nearly twenty years of experience in the logistics sector on the African continent, Ngon joins AGL’s management team at the headquarters. Since joining AGL in 2004, he has played key roles in the expansion of AGL’s logistics operations in Central and West Africa, holding management positions in Equatorial Guinea and Niger before taking over the leadership of the Benin-Niger cluster, the release added.

“Being appointed director of logistics operations at AGL is an honour. I am determined to consolidate our status as a partner of choice for companies operating in Africa, offering innovative solutions tailored to their needs. Together with all the teams at headquarters and in the countries, we will work to offer our customers our know-how in multimodal transport, industrial projects, contract logistics, customs operations management, and servicing of all corridors,” says Ngon.

Ngon holds a master’s degree in management, accounting and finance from the University of Douala, which gives him a deep understanding of the economic and logistics dynamics specific to Africa, the release added.

“Pierre's arrival reinforces our commitment to offering efficient and integrated logistics solutions. His in-depth experience and strategic vision will be crucial in our quest for excellence and sustainable transformation in Africa. We will rely on AGL's international network, which allows us to offer end-to-end services around the world as well as on our in-depth knowledge of African corridors to work alongside governments and our partners to implement logistics solutions tailored to better connect Africa to itself and to the rest of the world,” says Beuque.