AGL Cameroon has delivered two oversized packages weighing 52 and 58 tons to the Djermaya refinery in N’Djamena, Chad.

The deliveries were completed in September 2026, with the convoys travelling more than 2,000 km from the port of Douala in Cameroon to the client’s site in Chad. The cargo was transported on AGL’s dedicated tank carriers.

The operation was completed without incident or accident and in compliance with AGL’s QHSE requirements and the rules applicable to exceptional transport.

The deliveries were carried out within the required deadlines and involved logistics solutions designed for the industrial project. The operation also demonstrated the ability of AGL Cameroon’s teams to manage logistics across regional corridors and support cross-border industrial projects.