Africa Global Logistics Gabon recently completed the transfer of 11 out-of-gauge machines on behalf of a client operating in the mining sector in Belinga.



The operation involved the transport of drilling and earthmoving equipment including Caterpillars, Cone Crushers and Epirocs. These machines, weighing a total of 250 tonnes, were transported over a complex route, covering a total distance of 397 km.

For the success of this operation, AGL Gabon mobilised ten of its agents over a period of two weeks. “The success of this mission is a testament to AGL Gabon’s exceptional competence and operational capability in the field of transporting heavy and complex loads,” reads the release.

We are proud to play a key role in supporting mining operations in Belinga. Our success in transporting these out-of-class machines demonstrates our commitment to the efficiency, safety and quality of the services we offer,” Patrick GERENTHON, managing director of AGL Gabon.