AGL Gabon moves out-of-gauge machinery for mining
The operation involved the transport of drilling and earthmoving equipment including Caterpillars, Cone Crushers and Epirocs.
Africa Global Logistics Gabon recently completed the transfer of 11 out-of-gauge machines on behalf of a client operating in the mining sector in Belinga.
The operation involved the transport of drilling and earthmoving equipment including Caterpillars, Cone Crushers and Epirocs. These machines, weighing a total of 250 tonnes, were transported over a complex route, covering a total distance of 397 km.
For the success of this operation, AGL Gabon mobilised ten of its agents over a period of two weeks. “The success of this mission is a testament to AGL Gabon’s exceptional competence and operational capability in the field of transporting heavy and complex loads,” reads the release.
We are proud to play a key role in supporting mining operations in Belinga. Our success in transporting these out-of-class machines demonstrates our commitment to the efficiency, safety and quality of the services we offer,” Patrick GERENTHON, managing director of AGL Gabon.