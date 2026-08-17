AGL Guinea has transported two large industrial tanks from the container terminal of the Autonomous Port of Conakry to the SOBRAGUI plant, in an operation that involved specialised logistics resources and coordination between multiple teams.

According to a social media post by AGL, the operation was completed on August 8, covering a distance of approximately 6 km. The two tanks each measured 5.2 metres in diameter, with a height of up to 14.3 metres, and weighed 24.6 tonnes per unit. The dimensions and weight of the equipment required specific logistical resources and detailed coordination during the movement from the port terminal to the destination plant.





AGL said the operation demonstrates AGL Guinea's capability to manage complex logistics movements and support customers involved in demanding industrial projects. The movement also highlights the role of specialised logistics services in handling oversized and heavy industrial equipment between port facilities and inland project sites.





For industrial cargo of this scale, logistics operations typically require coordination across transport teams and other stakeholders to ensure the safe movement of equipment along the designated route. In this case, the short-distance movement connected the Port of Conakry directly with the SOBRAGUI facility.