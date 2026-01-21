Africa Global Logistics has launched WeGoAfrica, a new logistics service aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the continent by addressing long-standing supply chain and market access challenges. The service is positioned as an integrated logistics solution designed to simplify trade operations and reduce cost barriers for SMEs engaged in domestic and cross-border commerce.

The launch comes as SMEs account for over 90 per cent of businesses in Africa and play a central role in employment and economic activity. Despite this, many continue to face constraints linked to complex logistics processes, limited access to digital tools, high operating costs and restricted financing options, which in turn limit their ability to scale beyond national markets.

WeGoAfrica has been structured around six operational pillars intended to address these constraints. The One Stop Shop component provides a single platform for obtaining online quotes, consolidating shipments, optimising routes and tracking cargo in real time. Trust Every Mile focuses on delivery reliability across first- and last-mile movements, including service to remote locations through multimodal transport options.

The offer also includes Warehousing Without Barriers, which provides shared and flexible storage options, and DocuBridge, aimed at simplifying documentation and administrative procedures. My LogCoach offers direct support from logistics professionals, while CashBoost provides access to secure payment and financing solutions developed in partnership with SafeTrade.

Commenting on the financial component of the service, Guy Mountonga, co-founder of SafeTrade101, said, "SafeTrade is building with AGL an ecosystem where logistics and finance complement each other to support the growth of African SMEs."

AGL said the new service aligns with its broader objective of using logistics as a driver of economic development across the continent. The company said it is leveraging its operational network and digital capabilities to offer solutions that can be implemented immediately by businesses seeking to expand their reach.

"At AGL, we believe that SME growth is essential for the sustainable development of the continent. With WeGoAfrica, we want to offer them simple, reliable and accessible solutions to overcome logistical barriers and accelerate their expansion," said Gregory Risterucci, Chief Commercial Officer at AGL.

The company added that the launch reinforces its long-term ambition to support trade and economic activity across Africa by enabling local enterprises with logistics infrastructure suited to their growth needs.