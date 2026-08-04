AGL Madagascar has successfully executed a major, highly complex logistics project involving the end-to-end transport and precision installation of 51 oversized prefabricated modules. Designed for a large-scale modular building project, the operation showcased a fully integrated logistics framework combining port handling, comprehensive customs clearance, abnormal road freight, and heavy-lifting manoeuvres across one of the island nation's most challenging transport corridors.

The prefabricated structures, measuring up to 17.2 metres in length and 4.65 metres in width, arrived via maritime transport before being expertly handled at the principal commercial port of Toamasina. Upon arrival, the specialised logistics teams at AGL Madagascar managed port operations and streamlined customs clearance procedures, ensuring rapid dispatch while maintaining strict compliance with international maritime standards and national transport regulations.

Moving the oversized modules from the eastern coastal port of Toamasina to the inland capital city of Antananarivo required navigating approximately 350 kilometres of complex and demanding terrain. Given the immense dimensions and exceptional width of the payload, extensive preliminary technical work was undertaken to guarantee safe passage. AGL Madagascar conducted detailed route survey studies to evaluate road geometry, overhead clearance constraints, slope gradients, and structural load limits along the highway corridor. Customised multi-axle dedicated trailers and heavy-haul transport vehicles were deployed specifically to accommodate the unique physical footprints of the cargo.

The four-day overland transit demanded meticulous operational coordination and continuous real-time monitoring. One of the most critical milestones of the journey was the high-risk crossing of the Mangoro Bridge, a crucial piece of regional infrastructure requiring engineered load distribution strategies, bespoke trailer configurations, and step-by-step convoy escort oversight. Through precise engineering planning and close collaboration with local authorities and highway infrastructure specialists, the convoy successfully traversed the bridge and route without disruption to local traffic flow or structural integrity.

The complex industrial campaign culminated in July 2026 at the final project site in Antananarivo, where heavy-lift specialists oversaw the unlashing, offloading, and structural positioning of the 51 prefabricated units. To execute the precision placement, AGL Madagascar deployed high-capacity mobile machinery, including 130-tonne and 250-tonne cranes. Working under rigorous Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) protocols, the crane operators and technical rigging teams positioned each individual module into its final alignment with exact engineering tolerances.

This landmark operational accomplishment underscores AGL Madagascar's position as a premier supply chain partner capable of delivering turnkey solutions for major industrial, infrastructure, and commercial developments across the region. By seamlessly blending international freight capabilities, deep local operational know-how, specialised heavy-haul equipment, and an unwavering commitment to safety standards, the company continues to demonstrate its expertise in managing high-stakes, custom-tailored logistics challenges.