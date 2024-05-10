In April 2024, Africa Global Logistics (AGL) Ghana handled the logistics of four semi-autogenous grinding mills (SAG) and their accessories, weighing a total of 243 tonnes, from the port of Tema in Ghana to the Kiaka gold mine in Burkina Faso, operated by the Australian company West African Resources.



AGL Ghana's operational teams were responsible for loading, clearing customs, transporting, and delivering the large mineral crushing equipment to the customer in Burkina Faso.

The oversized cargo, 11 m wide and 6.85 m long, was transported safely, accompanied by government agencies from the Ghana Highway Authority, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the police and the Ghana Electricity Board.

“This important milestone was achieved thanks to operational synergies between AGL Ghana and AGL Burkina Faso, who drew on the AGL Group's international network,” reads the release.

AGL's partner Antrak Australia was responsible for loading the cargo from the port of Marghera to Tema in Ghana. AGL Ghana then coordinated operations between the port of Tema and the Kiaka mine site, with the support of AGL's teams in Burkina Faso.

"We are delighted to have successfully transported and delivered these exceptional parcels from Ghana to Burkina Faso. Thanks to our synergies and our international network, we have once again demonstrated our teams' ability to manage international logistics operations for oversized parcels," said Claude Aman, Managing Director of AGL Ghana.

“Thanks to the success of this operation, AGL is contributing its expertise to the construction of the Kiaka mine in Burkina Faso, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. The company is thus contributing to the country's economic development, by ensuring on-time delivery of equipment for the effective implementation of this major mining project.”