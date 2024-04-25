AGL Rwanda launched the extension of its state-of-the-art logistics warehouse located within the Kigali Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).

AGL Rwanda began the extension phase of the 5,000 sq. m. warehouse in March 2024 to meet the growing demand for logistics in the region. Equipped with cold chain facilities, it will enable optimal management of temperature-controlled goods, especially to address public health challenges by enabling the efficient management of essential products such as medicines and perishable goods, according to the official release.

The project is valued at $10 million, and its 21,000 sq. m. of bonded and duty-free warehouses are spread over six sites in the Prime Economic Zone (PEZ). The extension will create employment opportunities for Rwandans willing to invest in logistics-related trades and strengthen Rwanda’s position as a logistics hub in the region.

A ceremony was held to lay the foundation stone of the new warehouse during an official visit by Diego Aponte, CEO, MSC Group and shareholder of AGL, accompanied by Philippe Labonne, CEO, AGL and Nicolas Sartini, Member of the Supervisory Board, AGL, the release added.

“This project testifies to the company's ability to implement innovative solutions to bring the Rwandan industry to the best international standards. It also represents a guarantee of confidence for the future of all our local employees,” says Roger Nkubito, CEO, AGL Rwanda

Labonne adds: “The symbolic laying of the foundation stone of this new warehouse marks a new stage in the development of AGL's activities in Rwanda. We are honoured to count on the support and commitment of our local partners in the realisation of this project, and we are happy to continue our growth together while contributing to the economic development of Rwanda.”