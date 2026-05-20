AGL has announced the launch of its first multidisciplinary Expertise Center in Kigali, marking a strategic step in strengthening operational efficiency and further advancing its pan-African business model.

Located at Norrsken Kigali, the new center will bring together several core functions, including compliance, IT services such as cybersecurity and helpdesk support, finance and internal audit, communications through a dedicated video studio, as well as quality, health, safety, and environment (QHSE) operations. Additional departments, including human resources and legal services, will be introduced progressively.

The initiative builds on AGL’s more than 60-year presence in Rwanda, where the company currently operates across eight sites and employs around 236 people while offering a broad portfolio of logistics services.

Beyond its operational capabilities, the center will also focus on developing African talent through structured training and upskilling programmes, supported by partnerships with institutions including Carnegie Mellon University Africa and African Leadership University.

AGL also announced plans to establish a second Expertise Center in Morocco, dedicated to industrial project logistics across Africa.

The initiative marks another important step in strengthening operational excellence while building skills and expertise across the continent.