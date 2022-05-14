Aid relief in Africa faces a complex set of challenges; getting aid to the continent is one thing, moving it across various countries and the final 'last-mile' journeys can be incredibly difficult.

"The challenges are amplified by natural disasters, conflicts, bureaucracy and often problematic transportation infrastructure," according to a whitepaper by Danish carrier Maersk titled Delivering Relief: When it's Needed, Where it's Needed.

The supply chain is thus a vital cog of all humanitarian responses, not least because over 70 percent of spending relates to it and cost-effective logistics is indispensable, the study said.

As many as 274 million people are likely to need help and the requirement is likely to be $41 billion, according to the latest report by Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"This number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades. The United Nations and partner organisations aim to assist 183 million people most in need across 63 countries."

Nearly 26 million people in Ethiopia, for example, need aid out of which the plan is to target over 22 million people - fund requirement $2.8 billion.

Thanks to generous donors, the humanitarian system delivered food, medicines, health care and other essential assistance to 107 million people in 2021, according to Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, United Nations.

Africa today

Africa is the world's second largest, and second most populous continent in the world with an area covering 30.37 million km², across 54 countries that are home to almost 1.4 billion people.

"With 20 of its countries currently considered fragile or conflict-affected, together with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sub-Saharan Africa, poverty, displacement and disease, aid and development are still critical.

"Displacement due to conflicts and natural disasters remains the main crisis of the continent with more than 8 million new displacements in 2020. The World Bank estimates that due to factors like climate change, deforestation and a reduction in biodiversity, around 70-130 million more people will be driven into poverty by 2030."

In Sub-Saharan Africa particularly, climate change is a major threat, causing droughts, cyclones, coastal erosion as well as heavy rainfall, often triggering malaria epidemics. "The logistical challenges to combat these issues are many and varied. Solutions are needed to ensure safe and timely aid deliveries across borders, perilous environments, military zones, hard-to-reach rural areas and often across great distances, all while cutting transportation costs."

Private sector investment is one part of the solution towards recovery and resilience, according to the analysis. "The humanitarian community is not always positioned to develop and build the necessary logistics infrastructure. However, they have the local knowledge and in-country expertise, so are working with the integration of domestic private investment and external financial markets. This leaves the private sector free to expand said infrastructure whilst the humanitarian community can focus on procurement for the ultimate beneficiaries."

Sub-Saharan Africa is the greatest beneficiary of aid with the amount gradually rising in recent years. "The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) assistance to Africa has increased more than five-fold over the past two decades with FY2019 appropriations totalling roughly $7.1 billion. Africa also remained the largest recipient of U.K. region-specific bilateral ODA in 2019, accounting for 50.6 percent."