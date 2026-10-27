Global air cargo demand rose by 4.4% year-on-year in August 2026, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Against this backdrop, air cargo Europe will expand at transport logistic 2027, occupying two exhibition halls covering approximately 22,000 square metres at Messe München, Germany, from April 26 to 29.

The expanded space represents an increase of more than 7% from the previous edition, reflecting the event’s growing footprint within the international logistics exhibition. air cargo Europe will focus on air freight and its integration with other modes of transport and logistics services.

Transport logistic brings together stakeholders across road, rail, sea and air freight, alongside companies specialising in logistics IT, telematics, intralogistics and supply chain management. The event provides a platform for airlines, airports, air freight service providers, shippers and businesses from other transport sectors to connect.

By integrating air cargo Europe within the broader transport logistics exhibition, the event aims to bring air freight stakeholders into closer contact with the wider logistics industry and highlight the links between air cargo and end-to-end supply chain operations.

High demand for stand space

More than 240 companies have confirmed their participation in transport logistic 2027 around six months ahead of the event. To accommodate growing demand, both conference forums will move to adjacent halls, freeing up additional exhibition space across the two halls dedicated to air cargo Europe.

Returning exhibitors include Qatar Airways Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Cargo, Saudia Cargo, Delta Cargo and Cathay Cargo. The event is also attracting a growing number of exhibitors from China. Further bookings and announcements from companies participating through joint stands are expected in the coming months.

Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead transport logistic Exhibitions, said, “We are pleased with the extremely positive interim figures. The confirmations from leading industry players underscore the importance of air cargo Europe. As part of transport logistic, it offers the air freight industry the ideal setting to develop business contacts and engage with partners along the supply chain.”

New space for professional exchange

The air cargo Europe conference will move to a new venue in 2027, with sessions taking place in the conference rooms on the first floor of Hall A1. The new location will provide more space for detailed expert discussions and focused engagement among air freight industry stakeholders.

Open to all transport logistics visitors, the conference will follow the theme “From Cargo to Code”, exploring key industry developments, including artificial intelligence, clean-tech aviation, automation and supply chain resilience.