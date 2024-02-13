The 10th anniversary edition of air cargo India will be held on February 14-16, 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Organised by Messe Muenchen India, air cargo India has emerged as a premier trade fair for the air freight industry, bringing together all the leading players from the community including airlines, airports, cargo handlers , GSAs and services like IT service providers.

The upcoming edition goes one step further in stimulating growth of the industry by spotlighting multimodal solutions through the exhibition’s co-location with the CTL (cargo, transport, logistics) and BHP (break bulk, heavy lift, project forwarding) exhibition. Both these powerhouse exhibitions at one destination promote a multimodal approach for India’s fast developing logistics networks covering waterways, rail, and road connectivity in addition to air cargo. Therefore, this edition of air cargo India, co-located with CTL-BHP, will open the gates for the world’s largest exhibition for this industry in India – transport logistic.

transport logistic is the world’s largest trade fair for multimodal logistic solutions. It is held in Munich, Germany, every alternate year and attracts 2,300+ exhibitors from all around the world. In India, the transport logistic exhibition will amplify the industry’s strengths by promoting best practices and knowledge sharing among key stakeholders.

“India's ambitious goal of reaching $2 trillion in exports by 2030 hinges on building a world-class logistics network to complement existing investments in infrastructure expansions such as the launch of new airports, seaports, highways, industrial corridors and dedicated logistics parks," says Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India. "Additionally, we are also witnessing widespread investments to build on India’s digital capabilities and skill development for the air cargo and transport logistics sectors. This edition of air cargo India will continue these dynamic conversations around multimodal transport, with a special emphasis on the sustainability initiatives of the air cargo industry."

Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead, transport logistic exhibitions, Messe München adds: “We are truly delighted to offer our customers a multimodal experience at this edition, and we expect these co-located exhibitions to unlock new business opportunities across India’s vast logistics landscape, including air, sea, rail, and road connectivity. This 10th anniversary edition will be a milestone not only for air cargo India but also for all our clients and partners from the Indian and global logistics community. Therefore, we hope to see more energising ideas, innovations, and collaborations at this edition that will serve as a powerful launchpad for transport logistic India.”