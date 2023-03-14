Americold Realty Trust, the world's largest publicly listed REIT focusing on temperature-controlled warehouse ownership, management, acquisition, and expansion, announced today a strategic investment in RSA Cold Chain in Dubai.

The collaboration is said to create a scalable, investable operational platform for Middle Eastern and Indian market entrance and development. RSA Cold Chain, a subsidiary of RSA Global, is a well-established cold storage business in Dubai that started operations in 2017.

George Chappelle, Chief Executive Officer, Americold stated “Our partnership with RSA Cold Chain, combined with our recently announced partnership with DP World, provides us an ideal platform to provide supply chain solutions and cold storage capacity in the Middle East and India. These relationships highlight why Americold is a global leader and preferred partner in the temperature-controlled storage warehousing and logistics industry. We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to the region and support our mission to help our customers feed the world.”

Left to Right: Abhishek Shah,CEO, RSA Cold Chain, Ajay Shah, George Chappelle, CEO, Americold Logistics, Mathew Moore, VP, Global Market Stratergy at Americold Logistics

Americold will invest in RSA Cold Chain as a minority shareholder, with immediate ambitions to expand locally, connect RSA to its worldwide network, and seek strategic expansion prospects in the Middle East and adjacent areas. Abhishek Shah, CEO, RSA Cold Chain, adds tremendous value to Americold as a strategic partner in establishing a new footprint in this crucial worldwide industry.



“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Americold, a global player that can connect the world’s food production markets to our region with a seamless service at origin and destination. We are excited to create a regional brand across our markets that our customers can trust,” said Shah.