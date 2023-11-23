The Japanese startup providing software solutions for the logistics industry, And Africa announced that the Beta iteration of its new route optimization SaaS solution Logi-IQ is accessible for exploration, without charge, from November 15th to January 31st.



“Designed to address inefficiencies in logistics planning, resource waste, and communication challenges faced by businesses, Logi-IQ is set to redefine the standards of operational excellence with affordable pricing,” reads the official release.

In the realm of logistics management, challenges abound, posing formidable obstacles to operational efficiency and financial prudence. The mismanagement of invaluable resources—time, costs, and fuel—casts a looming shadow, threatening the core of streamlined logistics. Inefficient planning, synchronization bottlenecks, and tracking intricacies compound these challenges, impeding optimal performance.

“A beacon of solution emerges in the form of route optimization—a strategic tool promising to dismantle inefficiencies, enhance cost-effectiveness, and provide precise control over the logistical landscape,” it adds.

It reads, “This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to advancing logistics technology and invites industry professionals to engage with the platform, shaping the future of efficient logistics management.”

Route Optimization: Logi-IQ offers an advanced system surpassing traditional planning methods, considering task priorities, driver availability, vehicle capacity, and safety considerations. This feature is already available in the beta access of Logi-IQ.

Driver Assigning and Management: An intelligent auto-assigning system matches drivers with tasks, eliminating wasted resources and overtime.

Tasks Management: Logi-IQ simplifies tasks and drivers' management through an intuitive Admin Dashboard and Drivers' App.

Paperless Tasks Completion: The mobile app for drivers enables digital task completion, eliminating the need for paper documents.

Business Intelligence: Logi-IQ's tools harness the power of data for performance reports and valuable insights, ensuring continuous improvement.

“Beyond the announcement of the Logi-IQ Beta's free availability from November 15th, 2023 to January 31st, 2024, the full suite of features will define Logi-IQ as a game-changer once the final product is live,” it also reads.