A.P. Moller Capital has signed a binding agreement with RCL Foods for the purchase of Vector Logistics.

"Vector Logistics is South Africa’s leading frozen logistics operator, providing multi-temperature warehousing and distribution, supply chain intelligence, and sales and merchandising solutions," says an official release from A.P. Moller Capital.

The purchase by A.P. Moller Capital provides Vector Logistics with an opportunity to accelerate its mission of “Going Beyond” in supply chain expertise and logistics services, including expanding further afield to meet growing demand in Africa, the release added.

“Vector Logistics is highly respected with a long track record in South Africa, and we are excited to contribute to its transformative vision for both the industry and the region," says Joe Nielsen, Partner, A.P. Moller Capital. "Vector Logistics’ reliable operations enable maintenance of the cold chain for food products, which increases shelf life and reduces food waste. We see a growth opportunity for Vector Logistics, and we believe that our experience and our network will help to drive this growth."