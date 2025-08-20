The ninth edition of the Auto SCM Summit, the flagship conference on automotive supply chain and logistics, will take place on December 8, 2025, at The Leela Palace, Chennai. After eight successful editions in Pune, Auto SCM Summit 2025 moves to Chennai this year. Presented by Frankfurt Airport as the lead sponsor since the first edition of the summit in 2016, this year’s event comes at a critical juncture for India’s automotive sector as the country cements its position as a global manufacturing and export powerhouse.

Themed “Gears of Global Growth: Tariffs, Trade & Transport in India’s Auto Industry”, this year’s summit will explore how shifting tariff regimes, emerging trade routes, next-gen infrastructure, and technology integration are reshaping India’s automotive supply chains.

India’s auto industry has been scaling new heights, producing over 29 million vehicles in FY25 and exporting a record 5.36 million units, a 19% year-on-year growth. Passenger vehicle exports, led by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, reached record levels, while brands like Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and Royal Enfield continue to manufacture in Chennai for markets across the US, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. With the government targeting exports to make up 25% of total production by 2030, supply chain efficiency and global market access have become top priorities.

In past editions, the summit has hosted logistics heads, decision-makers, and industry leaders from across the ecosystem — including global automotive companies like Mercedes-Benz, new-age EV innovators such as Ather Energy, and logistics powerhouses like CMA CGM.

While talking about the past edition of Auto SCM Summit in Pune, Aritra Ghosh, Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, said, “It’s been great to see industry experts and understand what’s driving them, what their thoughts are and how they are changing the future of the automotive supply chain. I can only say you guys are doing a great job.” During the same event, Rahul Bhalla, National Air Logistics Development Manager, Kuehne + Nagel, mentioned, “Great learning, great networking, I can say. And the topic was fantastic. The event was really nice and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Why Chennai?

Chennai has emerged as India’s automotive capital, home to OEMs such as Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Royal Enfield, and BMW Group, as well as a thriving network of component manufacturers. Its proximity to the port provides unmatched efficiency for moving automotive goods—whether components, completely built units (CBUs), or completely knocked-down (CKD) models destined for global assembly hubs.

The summit aims to bring together a diverse mix of stakeholders across the automotive value chain, including OEMs, component manufacturers, logistics providers, airports, airlines, freight forwarders, shipping companies, port management, consultants and technology innovators. Delegates will engage in high-level panel discussions, keynote addresses, and focused networking sessions, creating a platform to address pressing challenges and identify opportunities shaping the future of India’s automotive supply chain.

Key focus areas will include:

Tariff regimes and trade agreements shaping exports and localisation

Emerging trade corridors linking India to global auto hubs

Multimodal infrastructure, including logistics parks and free trade warehousing zones

Technology drivers such as AI-based demand forecasting, blockchain-enabled trade documentation, and automation in warehousing & transport

The impact of EV adoption, nearshoring, and generative AI on supply chains

The Auto SCM Summit 2025, presented by Frankfurt Airport, promises to be a premier platform where decision-makers, innovators, and disruptors converge to discuss India’s path towards becoming a global leader in automotive manufacturing and a world-class logistics supporting it for exports to international markets.

Find more details on the official website: https://www.statmarcomgroup.com/autoscm/

This article was originally published on Indian Transport & Logistics News.